Kazakhstani journalists honored with prestigious state awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of Kazakhstani journalists who contributed to the development of domestic television were honored with state awards on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In a recent Facebook post Berik Uali noted that the Independence Day is a special holiday for all Kazakhstanis. According to him, on the eve of 30 Years of Kazakhstan’s Independence Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored a number of journalists with state awards.

While extending his heartfelt congratulations, Uali stressed that this is a huge achievement for the recipients.

The presidential decree on state awards for Kazakhstani journalists who greatly contributed to the development of domestic television was signed on 2 December 2021.

TV hosts of Khabar TV Channel and Qazaqstan TV Channel Zein Alipbek and Zhaina Slambek were awarded with Qurmet order.

TV host of Khabar 24 TV Channel Asylbek Abdulov, journalist Mukhtar Tumenbai and TV host of KTK TV Channel Madina Balgabayeva were honored with Eren enbegi ushin medal.