Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstani journalists honored with prestigious state awards

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 December 2021, 20:09
Kazakhstani journalists honored with prestigious state awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of Kazakhstani journalists who contributed to the development of domestic television were honored with state awards on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In a recent Facebook post Berik Uali noted that the Independence Day is a special holiday for all Kazakhstanis. According to him, on the eve of 30 Years of Kazakhstan’s Independence Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored a number of journalists with state awards.

While extending his heartfelt congratulations, Uali stressed that this is a huge achievement for the recipients.

The presidential decree on state awards for Kazakhstani journalists who greatly contributed to the development of domestic television was signed on 2 December 2021.

TV hosts of Khabar TV Channel and Qazaqstan TV Channel Zein Alipbek and Zhaina Slambek were awarded with Qurmet order.

TV host of Khabar 24 TV Channel Asylbek Abdulov, journalist Mukhtar Tumenbai and TV host of KTK TV Channel Madina Balgabayeva were honored with Eren enbegi ushin medal.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Mass media   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires