    Kazakhstani journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev passes away

    30 January 2021, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Editor-in-chief of the Informburo.kz information and analytical internet portal Mikhail Dorofeyev has passed away at the age of 49, Kazinform reports.

    According to Informburo.kz, Mikhail Dorofeyev has worked in various mass media of Kazakhstan for more than 25 years.

    He worked in the local mass media in Atyrau region, later in the national media, KTK TV Channel, Express K, Gorod, Megapolis newspapers.

    Kazinform News Agency offers its deepest condolences to his family and relatives.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

