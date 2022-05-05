Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstani, Israeli scholars to come together in fight against COVID-19

    5 May 2022, 17:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Implementation of joint research works in the field of the rehabilitation of patients with the post-COVID-19 syndrome was the topic of discussion during the Kazakh delegation’s visit to Israel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

    According to the Kazakh Health Ministry, over 1.5 thousand Kazakhstanis are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan. In total, above 1.3mln people have been treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since March 2020.

    «Joint studies on the impact of COVID-19 on the course of infectious and non-infectious diseases was one of the topics of the discussion,» said Kamalzhan Nadyrov, Chairman of the Board – rector of the Astana Medical University.

    The visit’s focus was the familiarization with the work of the leading universities of Israel – Tel-Aviv, Jerusalem – and the consideration of strategic partnership.

    Consideration of creating joint educational programs at the Astana Medical University, including dual diploma and MBA, will elevate the training of doctors and nurses to a more quality level,» said the rector.

    As part of the meeting with the director of the international cooperation department of the Health Ministry of Israel Dr.Asher Salmon, recognition of the Astana Medical University’s diploma by the Health Ministry of Israel was discussed.

    Within the visit, the organization of academic mobility programs, that is student and university teacher internships at Israeli clinics, as well as invitation of Israeli university teachers as visiting professors were touched upon.

    Start of joint projects to prepare PhD and post-doctoral students at the Jerusalem University was debated.

    As for the creation and development of a university hospital infrastructure, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the Sheba Medical Center to prepare qualified personnel, hold joint clinical studies, as well as introduce advanced medical technologies.

    Opening of a branch of the Hadassah Hospital in Nur-Sultan city was discussed at a meeting with the leadership of the hospital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Education and Science Kazakhstan and Israel COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku