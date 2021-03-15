Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Imanbek wins Grammy for Best Remixed Recording

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 March 2021, 07:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani musician Imanbek Zeikenov (Imanbek) has made history by winning the Grammy Award tonight, Kazinform reports.

Imanbek took home the Grammy Award in the Best Remixed Recording category for his remix of SAINt JHN’s Roses.

«The best thing in a musician’s career is to win a Grammy Award, and we just did it!» Imanbek shared the joy with his Instagram followers.

The 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

After his win, Imanbek thanked his family, team, his manager and the Recording Academy which recognized his achievement in the music industry tonight.


