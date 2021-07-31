Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Ilfat Abdullin fails in men’s individual archery event at Olympics

Adlet Seilkhanov
31 July 2021, 12:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani archer Ilfat Abdullin faced a loss in the 1/8 Elimination round of the Men’s Individual event at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan was defeated by Chinese Li Jialun 5-6 in the Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations.

Earlier the Kazakhstani eliminated British James Woodgate 7-3 and Dutch Steve Wijler 6-4.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. To date, Kazakhstan is ranked 66th in the overall medal tally after a week of the Summer Games in Tokyo.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


