Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Ibragimova to vie for gold at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

    25 March 2023, 09:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstani Karina Ibragimova is set to vie for the gold medal at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    Karina Ibragimova will defend the country’s colors in the 57 kg weight category final bout. She will meet Italy’s Irma Testa, who secured bronze at the Olympic Games 2020, and silver at the IBA World Championships 2022.

    Qazsport TV Channel is to broadcast live the bout at 06:30 p.m. Astana time.

    Karina Ibragimova will for the third time return to the top of the World Championships podium and for the first time will win silver as minimum. She twice bagged bronze at the World Championships in 2018 and 2022. Last year Karina clinched gold at the Asian Championships.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50
    Kazakhstani Popko starts out strong at Sarasota Open
    Kazakh wrestler clinches silver at Asian Championships
    Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins bronze at int’l tournament in Bulgaria
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path