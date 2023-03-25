Kazakhstani Ibragimova to vie for gold at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstani Karina Ibragimova is set to vie for the gold medal at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Karina Ibragimova will defend the country’s colors in the 57 kg weight category final bout. She will meet Italy’s Irma Testa, who secured bronze at the Olympic Games 2020, and silver at the IBA World Championships 2022.

Qazsport TV Channel is to broadcast live the bout at 06:30 p.m. Astana time.

Karina Ibragimova will for the third time return to the top of the World Championships podium and for the first time will win silver as minimum. She twice bagged bronze at the World Championships in 2018 and 2022. Last year Karina clinched gold at the Asian Championships.