ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani gymnast Emil Akhmedzhanov hauled bronze at the FIG World Challenger Cup 2023 in Varna, Bulgaria, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Akhmedzhanov earned 13,800 for his performance in the men’s artistic gymnastics event settling for bronze medal.

The event brought together 150 athletes from 22 countries of the world.