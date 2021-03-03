Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin reaches Forte 125 Challenger Men’s Doubles quarterfinals

3 March 2021, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian-Kazakh duo Vladyslav Manafov and Grigoriy Lomakin has advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Tour event - Forte 125 Challenger Men’s Doubles, taking place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the Ukrainian-Kazakh double of Vladyslav Manafov and Grigoriy Lomakin reached the quarterfinals without a fight. Indian N. Sriram Balaji and Slovene Blaz Rola were supposed to oppose them, but the injury of one of the players did not allow them to enter the court.

Timofey Skatov will play in the second-round match, where he will fight Austrian Sebastian Ofner to reach the quarterfinals.

Then, Kazakhstani Dostanbek Tashbulatov and Sergey Fomin from Uzbekistan will play as the wild card holders in doubles. They will be opposed by the fourth seeded tandem of the tournament - Canadians Peter Polansky and Brayden Schnur.

Forte Challenger 100 winner Aleksandr Nedovyesov starts his journey for a new trophy with a new partner, Serb Viktor Troicki. They will try to win Russians Yan Bondarevskiy/Alibek Kachmazov.

Another Kazakhstani player Dmitry Popko paired with Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli will play against Japanese Tatsuma Ito and British Ryan Peniston.

Timofey Skatov will play for the second time in the final match of the day, pairing up in doubles with Finn Otto Virtanen. They will have to fight Russians Bogdan Bobrov and Evgeny Donskoy.


