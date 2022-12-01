Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Grigori Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

    1 December 2022, 20:22

    VACARIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament in Vacaria, Brazil, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Brazilian Igor Gimenez won over Joao Eduardo Schiess and Victor Tosetto of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF Brazil F8 Men’s Doubles.

    Lomakin and Gimenez are to face Brazilian duo Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos and Lucca Pinto in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Photo: sports.kz
    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
    Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
    Brazil’s Public Debt rises 0.46% in October to BRL 5.78 trillion
    Popular
    1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
    2 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
    3 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
    5 Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region