Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Grigori Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

1 December 2022, 20:22
Kazakhstani Grigori Lomakin off to a good start at tennis tournament in Brazil

VACARIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Grigoriy Lomakin advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament in Vacaria, Brazil, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Grigoriy Lomakin paired with Brazilian Igor Gimenez won over Joao Eduardo Schiess and Victor Tosetto of Brazil 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the ITF Brazil F8 Men’s Doubles.

Lomakin and Gimenez are to face Brazilian duo Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos and Lucca Pinto in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Related news
2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
Read also
Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Roman Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo
Head of State signs law on 2023-25 republican budget
President inks law on volumes of transfers btw republican and regional budgets
President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
Kazakhstan and France’s major companies to build wind power plant in Zhamyl region
Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan
2 Kazakhstanis competed in women’s 15km individual race at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
Youth unemployment down nearly 7% in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State tasks to establish commission to check country’s readiness for heating season
2 President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
3 December 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
5 Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region

News