Kazakhstani goods exported to 120 countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Awards in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform reports.

In his opening remarks President Tokayev reminded that over 28 years of its independence Kazakhstan have traveled a long way. In his words, industrialization has laid a solid foundation for the country’s economic development.

According to the Head of State, some 1,300 enterprises and factories were put into commission countrywide.

As a result, the President said, the overall production in processing sector has tripled over the past decade. Over $34 billion of direct foreign investment has been attracted into the processing industry. The exports volume in the sector has tripled and amounted to $165 billion.

President Tokayev revealed that products made in Kazakhstan are exported to 120 countries, mainly to Central Asia, EAEU member states, China and the EU.