Kazakhstani goods at National Pavilion stir great interest in China, JD Group Vice President Wei Ye

XI’AN. KAZINFORM JD Group Vice President Wei Ye told Kazinform Agency about cooperation with the leading Kazakhstani brands and the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan unveiled on the JD.com Chinese e-commerce platform, Kazinform reports.

He said the opening of the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on the JD.com platform aroused great interest among Chinese consumers in getting acquainted and understanding the unique culture of Kazakhstan and its prime quality products.

The National Pavilion features products of some well-known brands of Kazakhstan.

As for the logistics of Kazakhstani goods to China and shipment to the final consumer, the platform uses the JD warehouse and logistics services to ensure fast delivery to consumers.

With JD's big data shipping technology and nationwide logistics network, consumers can take advantage of a range of convenient services, including standard same-day or next-day delivery, and a new express delivery program.

Wei Ye said that as China’s economy continues to grow and evolve, consumer demands for imported products are becoming more diverse and quality oriented. The National Pavilion program on the JD.com platform focuses on the changing demands.

Wei Ye said that sales of dairy and grain products, fresh fruits, coffee and tea, candy and chocolate, wine and spirits, jewelry and clothing, nuts and spices, as well as other categories of goods, are currently expanding rapidly on the platform.

Today, JD.com hosts 50 country-specific pavilions. It is the largest and most comprehensive country-themed import product retail program among all Chinese e-commerce platforms. The platform features premium goods. It also governs some 90 customs warehouses, direct mail warehouses, and warehouses overseas.

Founded in 1998 JD.com is headquartered in Beijing. It boasts more than 589 million registered users and delivers goods throughout China. In 2022 its total net profit reached 152 billion US dollars. Its JD Logistics subdivision has 1,500 warehouses covering 31 million square meters.

As earlier reported, the Head of State opened the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan on JD.com. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said promoting business online became an important direction of the world economy.



