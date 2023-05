TURIN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and Ukraine’s Denys Molchanov defeated Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the men’s doubles Round of 16 at the Turin Challenger in Italy, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 57 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 5:7, 10:8.