Kazakhstani Golubev out Roland Garros 2022 doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev in a duo with Fabrice Martin of France lost to India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the second round at the Roland Garros 2022 men’s doubles.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 8 minutes and ended with a score of 3:6, 4:6, Sports.kz reads.