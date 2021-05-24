Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani goalie is ‘Hero of the Day’ at 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    24 May 2021, 11:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hockey squad goalie Nikita Boyarkin who helped the team win two penalty shootouts at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia has been named «Hero of the Day», Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    «Kazakhstan's riding back-to-back shoot out wins, including today's upset over Finland .... with MAJOR thanks to Nikita Boyarkin!» reads the IIHF's official Twitter page.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has so far claimed two wins in penalty shootouts against Latvia (3-2), and reigning IIHF champion Finland (2-1) at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    2 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events