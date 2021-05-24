Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani goalie is ‘Hero of the Day’ at 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 May 2021, 11:28
Kazakhstani goalie is ‘Hero of the Day’ at 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan hockey squad goalie Nikita Boyarkin who helped the team win two penalty shootouts at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Latvia has been named «Hero of the Day», Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

«Kazakhstan's riding back-to-back shoot out wins, including today's upset over Finland .... with MAJOR thanks to Nikita Boyarkin!» reads the IIHF's official Twitter page.

Notably, Kazakhstan has so far claimed two wins in penalty shootouts against Latvia (3-2), and reigning IIHF champion Finland (2-1) at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.


