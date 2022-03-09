Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Gerlits storms into Para Cross Country Skiing finals

    9 March 2022, 11:02

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para athlete Alexander Gerlits reached the finals in the men’s cross country skiing standing sprint. He finished 2nd in the skiing semifinals at the now-running 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

    Gerlits clocked 3:26.3, Kazinform correpospondent reports.

    In the finals the Kazakh sportsman will vie for the top honors along with China, Ukraine, France and Germany athletes.

    As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakhstan won its first medal in the 2022 Paralympic Games. Alexander Gerlits bagged bronze in the Para biathlon.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties