KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko won gold in the singles of the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the final match the Kazakhstani won over his opponent from India 4-1.

Earlier Kirill Gerassimenko teamed up with Alan Kurmangaliyev won gold in the men's doubles final at the 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open.