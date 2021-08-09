Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin still tops The Ring middleweight ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin has retained the first spot in the updated rankings of The Ring magazine in the middleweight class, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Ranked second is American Jermall Charlo. The ranking’s third place belongs to another American Demetrius Andrade.

The top-10 of the middleweight ranking by The Ring also includes Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko (4th), Japanese Ryota Murata (5th), Mexican Jaime Munguía (6th), Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (7th), British Chris Eubank Jr. (8th), British Liam Williams (9th), and British Felix Cash (10th).



