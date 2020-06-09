Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani GDP decreased by 1.7%, Economy Ministry

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 June 2020, 10:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Ministry reported on the country’s socioeconomic development for past January-May, Kazinform reports.

«The country’s GDP decreased by 1.7%. Production of goods grew by 4.8%, production of services decreased by 6.2%. Annual inflation rate accelerated up to 6.7% that is less as compared to the previous year,» Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

He also added that industrial sector showed growth. Sector of production of services reported dynamic rehabilitation. Mining industry grew by 5.2%, processing rose by 4.9%, agriculture by 2.2%.


News
