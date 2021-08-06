Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Niyazbekov off to good start at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan had a good start in the freestyle wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani beat Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier of Cuba 21-11 in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final at the Olympics. Niyazbekov is to take on Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev in the quarterfinal bout.

In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



