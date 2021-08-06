Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Niyazbekov off to good start at Tokyo Olympics

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2021, 11:15
Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Niyazbekov off to good start at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan had a good start in the freestyle wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani beat Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier of Cuba 21-11 in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final at the Olympics. Niyazbekov is to take on Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev in the quarterfinal bout.

In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India