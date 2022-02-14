Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani freestyle skier Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva to vie in Olympic final

    14 February 2022, 14:33

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva is to compete in the Women’s Aerials Final 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Freestyle skier Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva of Kazakhstan scored 98.68 points in Qualification 2, thus advancing to the Final 1 of the Women’s Aerials at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

    Notably, Kalmurzayeva finished 12th earning 80.56 points in Qualification 1.

    Another Kazakhstani Zhanbota Aldabergenova scored 68.26 in Qualification 2, failing to qualify for the Final 1.

    The Women’s Aerials Final 1 is set to take place at 19:00 pm Beijing time.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Gusman Kyrgyzbayev brings Kazakhstan 2nd medal at World Judo Grand Slam 2023 in Astana
    Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties