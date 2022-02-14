Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani freestyle skier Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva to vie in Olympic final

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 February 2022, 14:33
BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva is to compete in the Women’s Aerials Final 1 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Freestyle skier Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva of Kazakhstan scored 98.68 points in Qualification 2, thus advancing to the Final 1 of the Women’s Aerials at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Notably, Kalmurzayeva finished 12th earning 80.56 points in Qualification 1.

Another Kazakhstani Zhanbota Aldabergenova scored 68.26 in Qualification 2, failing to qualify for the Final 1.

The Women’s Aerials Final 1 is set to take place at 19:00 pm Beijing time.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
