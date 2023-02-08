Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani found alive in quake rubble in Türkiye

8 February 2023, 19:35
Kazakhstani found alive in quake rubble in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Sabina Mamadyarova was saved from the rubble in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sabina Mamadyarova was rushed to hospital with a broken arm.

Earlier it was reported that three Kazakh nationals Mirus Kurmashyev, Adil Kadyrbekov, and Sabina Mamadyarova went missing following massive quakes in Türkiye. It is worth noting that Kazakh President Tokayev charged the government with providing immediate assistance to Türkiye in the liquidation of the consequences of the earthquake hit the country in the southeast Monday. Kazakhstan sent a team of 41 rescuers and health workers to join rescue efforts in Türkiye and is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

Photo: t.me/rescuekz


