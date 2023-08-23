Kazakhstani footballer Yeldos Akhmetov ends sports career

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Dhzmbul city native, two-time champion of Kazakhstan Yeldos Akhmetov, 33yo, completed his sports career, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Former Taraz FC football player and captain Yeldos Akhmetov announced the end of his sports career,» the press service of FC Taraz said. The well-known defender played not only for his native FC Taraz, but also for clubs such as Astana, Kairat, Irtysh, Kaisar, and Aksu.

The press service said in a statement that Yeldos is the two-time champion and five-time medalist of championships of Kazakhstan. He won several times the national cup and super cup.

Yeldos played for FC Astana in the historic games of UEFA Champions League and Europa League group stage tournaments.

«In his entire career, Akhmetov has played in more than 200 matches, scored 10 goals… Unfortunately, he never fully recovered from permanent injuries, therefore, a decision was made to end the career,» reads the statement.