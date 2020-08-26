Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani footballer Baktiyar Zaynutdinov signs with CSKA Moscow

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 August 2020, 15:59
Kazakhstani footballer Baktiyar Zaynutdinov signs with CSKA Moscow

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani footballer Baktiyar Zaynutdinov has signed a five-year contract with CSKA Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Taraz native Baktiyar played for football clubs such as Taraz, Astana and Rostov before being signed with CSKA Moscow.

Baktiyar, who plays for the Kazakhstan national football team, stood out while playing for FC Rostov by scoring a goal against FC Zenit – the reigning champions of the Russian Premier League – enabling him to become the first team regular.


Russia    Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region