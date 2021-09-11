Kazakhstani film wins Grand Prix at Kazan Int’l Muslim Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh film 18 Kilohertz by Farkhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix for the best feature film at the 17th Kazan Muslim Film Festival, Kazinform cites the press service of the festival.

The film was also awarded the prize for cinema work by Aleksandr Plotnikov.

18 Kilohertz tells a street story and centers on the life of teenagers in the late 90s. The film based on the book called Hardcore by Zara Yesenaman came out in February 2021 in Kazakhstan.

Last year the film 18 Kilohertz won the Grand Prix of the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival for the first time in Kazakh film history. The film was also recognized as the best at the 30th Cottbus Film Festival in Germany.

Sharipov is currently working on his next film Hardcore ordered by the State Center for National Film Support. The film explores drug addiction in the realities of today.

The 17th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival was held from September 5 to 10 in the capital city of Tatarstan, Kazan. This year, film makers from 45 countries submitted their applications.



