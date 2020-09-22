Kazakhstani film to be screened at San Sebastian Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Zheltaya Koshka (Yellow Cat) film directed by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened in the city of San Sebastián, Spain, Kazinform cites the Instagram page of Kazakhfilm studio.

According to the Instagram post, Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s Zheltaya Koshka film will be screened at the 68th International Film Festival in the city of San Sebastián (Spain). The festival is Europe’s fourth prestigious event after Cannes, Berlin and Venice film festivals.

It is said that the screening will be a part of the festival’s Zabaltegi Tabakalera session, which includes films by directors seeking new ways of expressiveness.

Notably, Zheltaya Koshka film (Yellow Cat) officially premiered in the 77th Venice International Film Festival’s Horizon section on September 10, 2020.



