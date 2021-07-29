Kazakhstani film The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time released in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh film The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time starring Samal Yesslyamova has been released in France and will be screened in 21 cities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The film has been released in France and is be screened in its 21 cities after three delays due to quarantine and sanitary measures. Its special screening will take place on July 29, 2021, with all sanitary measures in place.

The Kazakh film The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time stars winner of the Best Women’s Role award of the Cannes Film Festival Kazakh actress Samal Yesslyamova, famed Japanese actor Mirai Moriyama, Kazakh actor of theatre and film Dulyga Akmolda and aspiring actor Madi Mendaidarov.

The film is a joint production of Kazakhfilm and Tokyo New Cinema.