    Kazakhstani film selected to compete at Venice Film Festival

    6 September 2022, 12:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Goliath» by Kazakhstani Adilkhan Yerzhanov is selected to compete in the Orizzonti Extra section of the 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival slated for August 31-September 10 in Lido, KazakhFilm press service reports.

    Orizzonti Extra features the key trends in the world's cinematography and reveals new names from around the world. This year the section screens 7 films.

    «Goliath» made by Kazakhstan-based Short Brothers and Changepoint companies with participation of KazakhFilm and Cinerental and Russia’s All Media (a START Company) and Forest Film.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

