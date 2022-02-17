Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani film 'Scheme' wins Grand Prix at 72nd Int'l Berlin Film Festival

    17 February 2022, 11:27

    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The film 'Scheme' directed by Farkhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix in the Generation competition program at the 72nd International Berlin Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    The film is based on teenage revelations during auditions, covering things that aren't allowed to say aloud.

    The film 'Scheme' was made in late fall of 2020 in Almaty city. It stars Victoriya Romanov and Tair Svintsov. The film's producer is Dina Zhumabek.

    It was made by Medeor cinema company in association with the State National Film Support Center and under the order of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment
