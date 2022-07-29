Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani female wrestler clinches bronze at U17 World Championship
29 July 2022 18:14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Alina Yertostik won bronze in the women's 75kg event at the U17 World Wrestling Championship in Rome, Italy, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Alina Yertostik of Kazakhstan settled for bronze in the 73kg weight category after defeating American wrestler Kaiulani Garcia.

The Kazakhstani lost to wrestler Priya Malik of India in the semifinal bout.


