    Kazakhstani female tennis players retain positions in WTA rankings

    9 November 2020, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association has issued its updated singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty remains the world No.1, with Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka are also in the top-3.

    Kazakhstani female players have kept their positions in the new WTA top 100 singles rankings, with Elena Rybakina ranked 19th, Yulia Putintseva – 28th, and Zarina Diyas – 79th.

    Among doubles, Kazakhstanis Galina Voskoboyeva and Anna Danilina retained their positions – 70th and 134th, respectively. Putintseva was put three lines down to 185th spot.

    The top-3 among doubles includes Hsieh Su-wei, representing Chinses Taipei, Czech Barbora Strýcová, and French Kristina Mladenovic.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

