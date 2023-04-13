Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female tennis players have learnt who they will face in 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round matches against Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The draw for 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round matches between Kazakhstan and Poland was held in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Singles fixtures will be played on April 14 with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina vs Poland’s Weronika Falkowska and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan vs Magda Linette of Poland, as well as on April 15 with Rybakina vs Falkowska, and Putintseva vs Falkowska.

Anna Danilina and Gozal Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan are to take on Alicja Rosolska and Weronika Falkowska in the doubles match of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round on April 15.

Earlier today, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with world no.7 Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh President expressed his congratulations to 2022 Wimbledon champ Rybakina on her Indian Wells 2023 women's singles title as well as the runner-up trophy at the Australian Open 2023.

Notably, Rybakina arrived in Kazakhstan to join the Kazakhstani team in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying against Poland.

The matches are set to be played on April 14-15 at the National Tennis Center Beeline Arena in Astana.



