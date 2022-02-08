Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani female skiers fail in Sprint Free qualification at 2022 Beijing Olympics

    8 February 2022, 16:00

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstanis competed in the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Qualification at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Sadly, Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Stepashkina who came 51st, Angelina Shuryga – 60th, Kseniya Shlygina – 67th, and Irina Bykova – 68th were not found among the list of top 30 fastest athletes to qualify to the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

    Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

    In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

