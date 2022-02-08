Kazakhstani female skiers fail in Sprint Free qualification at 2022 Beijing Olympics

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstanis competed in the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Qualification at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sadly, Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Stepashkina who came 51st, Angelina Shuryga – 60th, Kseniya Shlygina – 67th, and Irina Bykova – 68th were not found among the list of top 30 fastest athletes to qualify to the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Free Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.



