Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture
Kazakhstani farmers to produce more wheat than expected
11 October 2022, 16:31

Kazakhstani farmers to produce more wheat than expected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Farmers to harvest more grain than expected in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev, last year the country harvested around 16.3 million tons of grain. While 18.3 million tons were expected this year, producers expect one million more, he said.

The minister went on to say that this year’s wheat crops would be at 13.4 million tons. The figure is also expected to increase at least by 1 million.


Photo:gov.kz




Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive