    Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep

    22 November 2022, 10:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Total trade of Kazakhstan for January -September 2022 reached USD 98.4 bln which is 35% more as compared to last September-January, the Kazakh National Economy Ministry’s press service reports.

    The nominal export turnover of Kazakhstan hit USD 63.8 bln which is 47.5% more against the 9 months of the previous year.

    According to the ERI, the real growth of export stands at 2.8-3% due to high prices on the main export positions. Tonnage-wise oil deliveries grew by 1.6%, export earnings rose by 63.4%.

    The country’s export to Italy grew by 84% to USD 11.2 bln, by 43% to China up to USD 10.3 bln, by 15% to Italy up to USD 5.9 bln, by 24% to Italy up to USD 4.1 bln, exports increased by 2.9 times to South Korea up to USD 3.6 bln, by 71% to Turkiye up to USD 3.6 bln, by 36% to Uzbekistan to stand at USD 2.6 bln.

    The export value for the past 9 months of USD 63.8 bln exceeds annual deliveries for the last 7 years.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

