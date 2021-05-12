Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani exports hit KZT 11.5 bln

    12 May 2021, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told about the country’s foreign sales in January-March this year, Kazinform reports.

    «The volume of the country’s foreign trade achieved KZT 19.7 bln in January-March this year, including exports up to KZT 11.5 bln. Export of non-resource commodities grew by 15% up to USD 4 bln,» Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting.

    The country’s imports made USD 8.2 bln. The trade surplus exceeded USD 3.3 bln.

    As stated there the country's GDP growth made 0.7% in January-April.

    Earlier it was reported that the regular Goverment's session was held in the Kazakh capital. At the session Premier Mamin said that positive economic growth is the key indicator of the effectiveness of the measures taken against COVID-19 as well as essential to bolster the private sector and production capacity, adding that it is important to maintain and speed up the current economic growth rates in upcoming months.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
