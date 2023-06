Kazakhstani enterprises and designers honored in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Names of the winners of Altyn Oimaq, Isker, Uly dala yeli, and The Best Product of Kazakhstan were announced in the Kazakh capital on the eve of the Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

Designers Elmira Bitureyeva from Almaty, Aimagul Mazinova from Aktobe region, Yevgeniya Zhandarbayeva from Nur-Sultan, Saken Karzhaubayev from Mangistau region and Aibibi Abuova from Nur-Sultan claimed the Altyn Oimaq award.

The Best Product of Kazakhstan award went to MARAI E7 Group LLP, Peri LLP and PK AGF Group.

Abai Daulet LLP based in Kyzylorda region, Premium Oil Trans LLP from Nur-Sultan and Trading House Good Look LLP from Zhambyl region were named the winner of the Uly dala yeli award.

Isker award was presented to multiple brands and companies, including Natizhe dairy plant LLP based in Karaganda region, Aisberg PV LLP based in Pavlodar region, Shakhterskoye LLP based in Karaganda region.