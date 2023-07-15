Kazakhstani engineers develop electric race car, awarded in Indonesia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of Kazakhstani students, The SU Racing Team, received a prestigious award of the Shell Eco Marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East 2023 held in Indonesia for their modular battery-electric race car, Kazinform cites the Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service.



This year the Shell Eco Marathon Asia-Pacific and the Middle East brought together 80 university teams from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to showcase their skills in innovation and energy-efficiency.

The Kazakhstani students were nominated for the Spirit of Shell Eco Marathon Award Winner for assisting and supporting each other in the competitions. They helped teams from China, the Philippines and Indonesia to install and adjust brake unit, to pass technical inspection, and to proceed onto the track.