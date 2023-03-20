Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title

20 March 2023, 07:11
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the first time ever in her career defeated Aryna Sabalenka and won the Indian Wells WTA 1000 title, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sports.

She crashed Sabalenka in straight sets 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win her first Indian Wells title.

Thanks to her victory Rybakina earned 1, 262,200 dollars and 1000 rank points.

Besides, she skyrocketed to become World No. 7.


Related news
Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10
Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels into Millennium Estoril Open qualifying round final
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News