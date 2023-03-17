Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina storms into Indian Wells semis

    17 March 2023, 08:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked No.10 in the world defeated 76th-ranked Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 in the women’s quarterfinals at the Indian Wells 2023 WTA 1000 in three sets scoring 7:6, 2:6, 6:4, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Notably, she reached her first Indian Wells WTA Tour 1000 semifinals. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost at the quarterfinals.

    This year the tournament offers the total prize of USD 8, 800,000. The winner will receive USD 1,262,220 and earn 1,000 rank points.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

