Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country’s best tennis player and world No.6 Elena Rybakina practiced with kids in Rome, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Italian Open press service posted a video with Elena Rybakina practicing with kids in the young village in Rome on Instagram.

The Tennis Letter shared the video applauding the Kazakhstani tennis player.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina cruised into the Italian Open quarterfinals.

On May 17 she is set to face world No.1 Iga Świątek in the quarterfinal encounter at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.