Kazakhstani elected Chairman of CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2021, 11:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov has been named Chairman of the CIS Interstate Anti-Corruption Council, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agency.

Akhmetzhanov was elected Chairman of the CIS Anti-corruption Interstate Council during its 6th meeting, attended by general prosecutors and heads of the special government bodies of the CIS member countries in the anti-corruption field.

Addressing the meeting, Akhmetzhanov said that Kazakhstan follows the purposeful course toward eradicating corruption in all its forms and is open for further productive cooperation.

He also familiarized his colleagues with the ongoing reforms in the country, emphasizing the modernization of criminal procedure, novelties in the anti-corruption legislation and initiatives announced in the Head of State’s State-of-the-Nation Address.


