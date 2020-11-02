Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Egor Karasev wins two medals at Alanya Avocado MTB Cup in Turkey

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2020, 19:17
ANKARA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh mount bike riders took part in the Alanya Avocado MTB Cup in Turkey on October 31, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

On October 31, Kazakhstani Egor Karasev was second to cross the finish line at the Alanya Avocado MTB Cup. Other Kazakhstani mount bike riders Shakir Adilov, Temirlan Mukhamedyanov, and Denis Sergienko were sixth, ninth, and 12th, respectively.

On the next day, Egor won bronze, while Shakir was fourth, Denis – 11th, and Temirlan – 12th.


