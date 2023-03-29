Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstani economy should become knowledge-intensive, President

    29 March 2023, 12:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned to adopt a new law aiming at integrated development of science, Kazinform reports.

    «Since Kazakhstan is a WTO member it should follow the principles of free trade in foreign economic relations. It is necessary to develop a holistic vision of the development of domestic value, that is, the manufacturing industry, aimed primarily at the domestic market,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 1st session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    «The accelerated development of the manufacturing industry is possible only on the ground of innovations and advanced technologies. It's an axiom. That’s why the Kazakhstani economy should become knowledge-intensive,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial not only to conduct research and receive patents but also to introduce scientific developments into production.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State inaugurated today the 1st session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Economy Parliament Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan set to sign package of important documents
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives President of Azerbaijan in Akorda
    Silk Way TV Channel to air Azerbaijani President’s greeting ceremony in Kazakhstan live
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Astana Mayor
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path