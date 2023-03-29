Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani economy should become knowledge-intensive, President

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 12:17
Kazakhstani economy should become knowledge-intensive, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned to adopt a new law aiming at integrated development of science, Kazinform reports.

«Since Kazakhstan is a WTO member it should follow the principles of free trade in foreign economic relations. It is necessary to develop a holistic vision of the development of domestic value, that is, the manufacturing industry, aimed primarily at the domestic market,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 1st session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.

«The accelerated development of the manufacturing industry is possible only on the ground of innovations and advanced technologies. It's an axiom. That’s why the Kazakhstani economy should become knowledge-intensive,» the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial not only to conduct research and receive patents but also to introduce scientific developments into production.

As earlier reported, the Head of State inaugurated today the 1st session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation.


