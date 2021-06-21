Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstani economy rapidly recovering, PM

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 June 2021, 11:18
Kazakhstani economy rapidly recovering, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani economy is recovering rapidly this year,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the joint session of the Parliament’s Houses of Kazakhstan.

As stated there, for the past 5 months the GDP grew by 1.6%. The country reports growth in all economic sectors. The processing industry became one of the key economic drivers. Machine building, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and light industry showed the biggest growth rates.

The PM also noted that the leading credit agencies such as Moody’s, S&P and Fitch Ratings affirmed Kazakhstan’s credit rating at the pre-pandemic investment level with positive and stable outlooks.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region